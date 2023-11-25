Shizumi Matsuda, 100-year-old, Garden Grove, Calif.-born resident of Los Angeles, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2023. A memorial service was held on Saturday, November 18, at Fukui Mortuary “Chapel in the Garden,” officiated by Rev. Hibiki Murakami of Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple.

She is survived by children, Dennis (Arlene) Matsuda, Alan Matsuda, Joanne (Henry) Ota, Ronald (Elizabeth) Matsuda, and Gary (Deidre) Matsuda of Hawaii; 9 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441