Koichi Yamashita

PASADENA — On Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 2-3, the Shumei America Hall Gallery, 2430 E. Colorado Blvd. in Pasadena, will host a workshop by renowned contemporary landscape sumi-e artist Koichi Yamashita.

Sumi-e is the beautiful art of Japanese ink painting.

The workshop starts at 2 p.m. on both days. The participants will meet Yamashita, learn his unique painting techniques with sumi ink, and have the opportunity to experience sumi-e painting under his guidance, each wielding a brush.

Yamashita, born in 1965 in Gunma Prefecture, began painting self-taught while studying at Shinshu University. He started holding exhibitions from 1992. He ventured into sumi-e in 2010, gaining recognition both nationally and internationally, including a solo exhibition in Germany in 2018. His story was featured in a Japan Times article in 2022.

The workshop is $10 for adults, free for children, and limited to 20 seats each day. For registration and details, contact Seiji Tajima at (626) 678-0417 or seiji.tajima@shumei.us.

“Fuji” (2019)

The gallery is hosting Yamashita’s exhibition, “Mountains: Place of Silence,” until Dec. 10. Free admission to the gallery, which is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

The artist’s website: www.koichiyamashita.com

Shumei Center’s website: https://shumeiarts.org/