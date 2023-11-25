Family Day on Saturday, Dec. 17, will include free family activities at CAM, JANM, and LA Plaza. (Photo by Richard Watanabe)

The Chinese American Museum (CAM), Japanese American National Museum (JANM), and LA Plaza de Culturas y Artes (LA Plaza) will present “Our Shared Future Los Angeles,” a collaborative series of public programs supported by the Smithsonian’s Our Shared Future: Reckoning with Our Racial Past initiative, from Dec. 1–17.

With programs that range from symposia and panel discussions to films and family activities, “Our Shared Future: Reckoning with Our Racial Past in L.A.” will highlight the dynamic and multicultural nature of the arts in Los Angeles and encourage community members to experience all three museums.

The culminating Family Day on Sunday, Dec. 17, will take place at all three venues simultaneously and include activities from other Southern California attractions, welcoming Angelenos of all ages to celebrate the diversity of the city. A full schedule of programs and free tickets are available at http://janm.org/OurSharedFutureLA.

CAM and LA Plaza are conveniently located near Union Station, and JANM is just one Metro stop away at Little Tokyo/Arts District Station, making travel to and among the three museums easy via Metro.

A national initiative of the Smithsonian, the Our Shared Future: Reckoning with Our Racial Past initiative explores the history and legacy of race and racism and seeks to spark positive social change and build a more equitable shared future. In addition to creating content and programming at Smithsonian museums, the initiative is convening programs like “Our Shared Future Los Angeles” to support diverse programs and encourage conversations and learning about issues related to race and racism with organizations doing similar work in communities across the country.

The initiative’s founding partner is Bank of America. More information about the initiative and upcoming programming can be found at http://oursharedfuture.si.edu.

The Los Angeles series will kick off with the initiative’s National Conversation on Race at JANM on Friday, Dec. 1, at 10 a.m. At the beginning of the event, visitors will have the opportunity to explore the traveling exhibition “The Bias Inside Us,” an interactive exhibition about the science and history of bias and what people can do about it.

The session opens with a performance by Nepantla. A plenary session, “Conversations on Race: Opening the Dialogue,” looks at the intersection of race, wealth, wellness, and the arts. Speakers will include Leticia Rhi Buckley, CEO, LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes; Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County public health director; James E. Herr, director of the National Center for the Preservation of Democracy at JANM; Karen Mack, executive director of LA Commons; and Dr. Robert K. Ross, CEO and president of The California Endowment. Admission is free.

On Sunday, Dec. 3, at 1 p.m., LA Plaza will host the free program “American Latinos in Hollywood: Struggles and Achievements in the Film and TV Industry.” American Latino filmmakers and film artists will discuss their careers within the business of Hollywood and the creation of culturally impactful on-screen representations in the multi-platform media age.

Guest speakers will be Dr. Alma Martinez, actor, professor and member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences; Rafael Agustin, TV writer (“Jane the Virgin”), author (“Illegally Yours”), and board member of the National Film Preservation Board at the Library of Congress; Angel Manuel Soto, filmmaker, director and producer of “Blue Beetle”; Nancy de los Santos, writer, producer, and director with extensive experience in television production, film production, theatre, and print media. Luis I. Reyes, a scholar, author and lecturer who specializes in the history of Latinos in the Hollywood film industry, will moderate the panel.

Three programs will explore the multicultural influences and intersections that shape Los Angeles’ food culture. On Sunday, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m., JANM will present “Cross-Cultural Cuisine: The Art of Bringing People Together,” a free afternoon program of conversation and food with restaurateurs, chefs, entrepreneurs, and culture commentators that will explore cross-cultural influences on ethnic cuisine in America. A reception catered by The Park’s Finest immediately follows the discussion.

LA Plaza will host “Plática y Prueba: From China to Mexicali” on Thursday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m. The program will explore how Chinese immigration to Baja California beginning in the late 19th century has contributed to Mexicali’s social, economic, cultural, and gastronomic development. Tickets are $40 and include the informal plática with Maite Gomez-Rejón of ArtBites followed by Chinese/Mexican appetizers.

Back at JANM on Friday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m., a screening of the bilingual film “Backstreet to the American Dream” (2021, 102 minutes), directed by Patricia Nazario, examines the classic American Dream through what has become the quintessential 21st-century entrepreneurial endeavor — the food truck.

On Saturday, Dec. 9, and Sunday, Dec. 10, CAM will present “L.A. 1871,” a two-day symposium and special performance that will focus on the history of the Los Angeles Chinese Massacre of 1871. Speakers will provide historical context on Saturday, and Day Two features music by award-winning composer Nathan Wang.

“Our Shared Future Los Angeles” will conclude with a free family celebration taking place at CAM, JANM, and LA Plaza and including offerings from other Southern California museums including the Agua Caliente Cultural Museum, Columbia Memorial Space Center, and the Museum of Latin American Art (MoLAA) on Sunday, Dec. 17, from noon to 4 p.m.

An afternoon of free admission and cultural activities for all ages will explore the rich history of Los Angeles and honor the city’s diversity. Families are encouraged to visit all three museums for multicultural art-making workshops, storytelling, music and dance performances, and more.

December programming at the Museum of Latin American Art relating to the themes of “Our Shared Future Los Angeles” include free guided tours on Sundays, Dec. 3, 10, and 17; a Corner Garden Workshop led by teaching artist Maria Guadalupe on Dec. 3; and a Community Art Workshop inspired by the architectural nature of Alexandre Arrechea’s exhibition “Intersected Horizons” on Dec. 7.

Additional program participants for “Our Shared Future” include Agua Caliente Cultural Museum, California Black Freedom Fund, Columbia Memorial Science Center, and the Museum of Latin American Art.