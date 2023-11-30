A trio of Level 10 standouts have signed National Letters of Intent with UCLA on the first day of the signing period.

Joining the Bruins for the 2025 season will be Sasha Fujisaka, Macy McGowan and Camryn Richardson.

“I am so proud to welcome Sasha, Macy and Camryn to the Bruin Family,” said The R.C. Rothman UCLA Head Gymnastics Coach Janelle McDonald. “We are very excited about this class and the impact they will make on the next chapter of our program. Each brings a strong gymnastics skill-set to the team, and their personalities and goals fit right into the culture we have built.”

Fujisaka, a San Jose native who trains at Airborne Gymnastics, is a three-time Level 10 National Championships competitor and three-time Top 8 finisher on floor exercise. At the 2023 Nationals, she medaled on uneven bars and placed fifth on floor. Fujisaska won the all-around, bars and beam, placed second on vault and third on floor at the 2023 Region 1 Championships and also won the bars title in 2021.

At the state level, she is the defending floor champion and also won the all-around and beam in 2022. Fujisaka’s career-best marks include a 9.875 on bars, 9.850 on floor, 9.800 on beam and 38.775 in the all-around.

“Sasha has a beautiful and artistic quality about her gymnastics,” said McDonald. “She is a consistent all-around athlete who will make an immediate impact in our lineups. She has such a positive and bright personality that makes her a natural leader and an amazing teammate. I am excited to welcome her to the Bruin family.”

McGowan, who is from Kirkland, Wash. and trains at Pacific Reign, is a two-time Level 10 National Championships competitor. In 2023, she finished in the Top 10 on every event, with Top 5 finishes on vault (fourth) and the all-around (fifth). She nearly had a clean sweep at the 2023 Region 2 Championships, winning the all-around, vault, floor and beam and placing third on bars.

At the 2022 Region Championships, she earned second-place finishes on vault, bars, floor and the all-around while taking fifth on beam. McGowan won the 2023 all-around and beam titles at the State Championships and was a silver medalist on vault and floor. Her career-high marks include 9.825 on floor, 9.775 on vault and 38.800 in the all-around.

“Macy is a powerful athlete whose rise in gymnastics over the last couple of years has been inspiring to watch,” McDonald said. “She is a determined hard worker who has become one of the top all-around gymnasts in this class. Her enthusiasm for being a Bruin and her growth mindset will take her far and makes her an exciting addition to our future.”

Richardson, who is from Houston and trains at Pearland Elite, is a former Level 10 national vault champion and elite qualifier. In 2023, she earned three Top 10 finishes at the Level 10 Nationals, including a runner-up finish on bars, and she won the vault title at the 2021 Nationals. Also in 2023, she captured the Region 3 all-around and uneven bars titles and placed second on vault and third on floor, along with winning silver on bars and bronze on vault at the 2023 State Championships.

Richardson competed as an elite in 2022, participating in the American Classic and Winter Cup. Her high marks include 9.900 on bars, 9.875 on vault and 9.850 on floor.

“Camryn boasts a high all-around gymnastics skill level with elite competition experience,” said McDonald. “She is especially strong on vault and uneven bars, which are two events we are looking to add depth on with this class. Camryn is sweet with a determined spirit, which will help her fit right into our Bruin Family and make an impact on the competition floor. I’m looking forward to welcoming her to Westwood in 2024!”