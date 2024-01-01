Monday will be a special occasion indeed for Madison Yoshiko Mendoza, who has been given the honor of carrying the banner for an award-winning float in the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena.

The 11th-grader and member of Girl Scout Troop 5325 was selected after earning her scouting Gold Award by founding the Asian Culture Appreciation Club and organizing an AAPI assembly at her high school, WISH Academy in Los Angeles.

She also helped to create the first-ever AAPI festival at WISH Middle School.

(Live Shoot-1 Photography)