The Tōhō Marching Band from Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture were busy rehearsing in Anaheim on Thursday, ahead of their appearance in Monday’s Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena.

This is the official band of Tōhō Gakuen, formed by combining the Aichi Tōhō University Wind Band and the Tōhō High School Marching Band Club.

The 110-member unit will march under the banner of the Green Honor Band, which is making its 13th appearance in the parade.

Photos by ERIC HAYASHI