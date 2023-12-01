Alan Miyatake hangs photos during the opening of an exhibit of works by his family’s legendary studio at CRFT by Maki in Little Tokyo.

“Through the Lens of Little Tokyo: A Celebration of the Past, Present and Future of Little Tokyo,” a photo exhibit that brings to life how Toyo Miyatake Studio has captured the timeless streets of Little Tokyo for 100 years, has opened at CRFT by Maki in Little Tokyo.

The exhibit is open Thursdays to Sundays through Dec. 17 at the store, located at 341 E. 1st St.

Embark on a heartfelt journey back in history to explore memories and moments meticulously captured by the family-owned studio. Frame to frame, the pictures exemplify the enduring spirit of creativity and photography within the heart of Little Tokyo.

“Toyo Miyatake Studio has been instrumental in preserving the Japanese American experience and deserves to be celebrated,” shared Darin Maki, founder of CRFT by Maki. “You will be able to view historic, and unreleased photos of Little Tokyo taken mere feet from where this exhibit is taking place.”

The exhibit features 12 historic photos spanning year to year during a vibrant Little Tokyo period that boasted rich cultural diversity and was instrumental in preserving the beauty and spirit of its community. It is hoped that as you look at these time capsules, you can immerse yourself in the soul of Little Tokyo and better appreciate the remarkable legacy of its resilient community.

“We are grateful to Toyo Miyatake for being such a great documentarian. So great for history that his photos are here to tell the story of Little Tokyo,” said Irene Tsukada Simonian, owner of legacy small business Bunkado. “He was a photographer for so many historically important years and his family continued in his footsteps and kept the archives. They have always been active in the community and their generosity helps us share these memories.”

For more information, visit http://throughthelensoflittletokyo.splashthat.com.

Photos by MARIKO LOCHRIDGE