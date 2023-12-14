Gardena Pioneer Project and the City of Gardena Senior Citizens Bureau presented a health education seminar on fall prevention and balance at the Ken Nakaoka Community Center in 2018. (Photos by J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)

On behalf of the volunteers, I’d like to thank you for your participation in and support of the Gardena Pioneer Project. Sadly, I must tell you that GPP is closing down.

After more than 50 years of operation, we can no longer continue our activities. Because of COVID we have had to cease all activities since the spring of 2020. And the uptick of cases during this past summer reminds us that it continues to pose a risk, especially to seniors.

This lingering risk of COVID, together with personal and medical issues that have arisen for some of us, has resulted in our no longer being able to continue the GPP operation. Therefore, earlier this year we made the decision to dissolve GPP and have begun the dissolution process.

We do not make this decision lightly and if we could do anything short of ceasing operation, we would.

That being said, I am thankful that GPP has had such a rich and fulfilling 50+ years.

Back in 1969, when I began talking with various Issei, Nisei and Sansei in the South Bay area about the possibility of starting a community service organization for the Issei (the senior population at that time), I had no idea what the future would hold. At that time, there were no social services or recreational activities provided for the Japanese-speaking seniors of our local community.

After many small meetings with seniors and potential volunteers, we sponsored our first event on Oct. 4, 1970: a showing of Akira Kurosawa’s “Seven Samurai” in the old “pink building” of the Japanese Community Center.

Because of that film showing and a field trip to the Los Angeles County Arboretum, we attracted a significant number of Issei, demonstrating a possible need and desire for activities and services. After several “open meetings,” a decision was unanimously made to formalize the organization.

Through the ’70s and ’80s, our membership grew, and our services expanded. In addition to providing monthly recreational activities, educational seminars and luncheons and parties, we coordinated with the federal Social Security Administration and the L.A. County Department of Public Social Services to have bilingual workers from the SSA and DPSS stationed at our office to provide intake and informational services to our community.

When our membership grew from a couple hundred to 1,000 senior citizen members, we had to stop accepting new members because the numbers were becoming too large for us to properly serve.

Of course, over the 50+ years our senior member population has changed. Our seniors are now Nisei, Shin-Issei and Sansei; and our membership numbers have decreased. But until the COVID hiatus, all GPP operations continued to be completely carried out by volunteers who met weekly, every Thursday evening, to plan the activities.

And all funding still came exclusively from community contributions, including donations from GPP members.

In addition to our many volunteers, there are many others who have given their time, donated financial and other support, and otherwise made it possible for GPP to provide the many services and activities for our seniors, far too many to list here. But there are a few who should be mentioned.

Starting in 1969, Rev. Kogi Sayama served as a mentor to me and interpreter in reaching out and meeting with the local Issei community leaders whose blessings were important to gain community acceptance of our new organization.

Also in 1969, I asked for help from my grandfather, Kaneji Oka, who, at that time, didn’t yet consider himself to be a senior citizen (he was in his late 60s). Because he was active in the community, he was already familiar with organizing people and coordinating activities. He was instrumental in reaching out to the local Issei population.

Early on, GPP formed an Issei Board to assist and provide counsel to the volunteers. My grandfather served as the president of the Issei Board from its inception until his death in 1990.

In 1989, Leonard Kim, a long-time friend and owner of Cherrystones Restaurant, approached me with the idea of having an annual fundraising golf tournament for GPP. Together, Leonard and the GPP volunteers created a partnership, successfully conducting an annual golf tournament that lasted 30 years, until COVID forced a termination of the tournaments.

Proceeds from the golf tournaments enabled us to treat GPP members over 80 years old to a free annual prime rib luncheon at Lawry’s Prime Rib. Those luncheons usually involved four busloads of seniors, most of whom were over 80 years old and, therefore, qualified for the free lunch.

But the most important to acknowledge are the many GPP volunteers who have given so much to make things happen: planning, coordinating and carrying out all the events, field trips and parties; mailing out the many informational flyers to GPP members; maintaining the membership lists and the bookkeeping accounts; and faithfully attending the weekly volunteer meetings, where ideas were discussed and plans were developed. Without the volunteers there would not have been a GPP.

It is sad that GPP is closing, but our 50+ years have provided us all with such rich experiences and wonderful memories. Thank you so much for your support and participation.

We will be donating the remaining GPP funds to Little Tokyo Service Center (LTSC) and Save Our Seniors Network (SOSN) to be used to assist them in providing their important community service function, thereby allowing GPP to continue to serve the community.

Sincerely,

Karen Chomori Uyekawa

GPP Volunteer