A funeral service for Toyoko Marumoto, 93-year-old, Missoula, Mont.-born Nisei who passed away on November 30, 2023, in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., will be held on Monday, December 18, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates 90274, with Rev. Mark Nakagawa of the United Methodist Church officiating.

She is predeceased by her husband, Noriyuki Marumoto; and is survived by her children, Roger (Kathleen) Marumoto, Patricia (Gary) Lehto, Todd (Joni) Marumoto, and Kimberly (David) Barbis; grandchildren, Christopher Marumoto, Melinda (Patrick) Earl, Megan Marumoto, Aaron (Jaylynn) and Gregory (Julie) Zvanut, Ty and Reese Marumoto; great-grandchildren, Lucy and Remington Zvanut; sister, May Kaneshiro; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449