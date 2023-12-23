Broadcasting+Cable on Wednesday announced its B+C Station Awards winners for 2023, a selection of the top group executives, general managers, news directors and on-air personalities from local outlets across the nation.

David Ono

David Ono of KABC (Channel 7) in Los Angeles was named News Anchor of the Year.

“What a surprise!” Ono posted on social media. “Very thankful to have received this great recognition. Thank you for your continued support and thanks to all my ABC7 teammates who do all the heavy lifting!”

Ono, co-anchor for Eyewitness News at 4 and 6 p.m., stepped past his anchor desk this year, touring his own multimedia production about the Nisei soldiers of World War II. “Defining Courage: Celebrate the Legacy of True American Heroes,” which has sold out more than a dozen shows, features live music (with lyrics by Ono), historical film footage and eyewitness interviews. It has been performed in Little Tokyo, Torrance, Costa Mesa, San Jose, Honolulu and Washington, D.C.

“It’s still journalism because the details and accuracy are important, but the story is so dynamic this way,” Ono said.

Profits go toward building an educational curriculum and Ono hopes to expand his repertoire. “This is a beta test for telling other stories that are really dynamic, especially to high schoolers and middle schoolers,” he said.

Ono went even further afield while on vacation with his family this year in Hawaii. “We saw a plume of smoke and lost our electricity,” he recalled of the devastating Lahaina fire. “So I loaded my daughter’s backpack with water and other supplies and started hiking toward the fire.”

Ono spent seven hours and covered 14 miles hiking and then recording, navigating downed power lines and other hazards. Afterwards he “smelled of soot and was black from smoke,” he said. But he had provided some of the earliest news footage and reporting of the tragedy.

Cheryl Fair, KABC’s president and general manager, said Ono’s work behind the desk is equally vital, especially when handling breaking news. “David carries us through untested waters,” she said. “David puts things in context, explaining them in a way that we can feel like we’re part of what’s happening and that we understand what’s going on.”

A congratulatory message from ABC-Owned Television Stations read, “You are an exceptional storyteller whose passion and dedication to sharing the untold stories of countless marginalized communities is unrivaled. You have paved the way for generations of journalists, and we are so proud of you and all your contributions and accomplishments.”

Other awardees included:

E.W. Scripps President and CEO Adam Symson, Broadcaster of the Year

CBS Stations, Station Group of the Year

Kyle Grimes of WCVB Boston, General Manager of the Year, Markets 1-25

Adam Chase, WTKR-WGNT Norfolk (Va.), GM of the Year, Markets 26-50

Katie Pickman, KGMB-KHNL-KFVE Honolulu, GM of the Year, Markets 51-Plus

Allison Smith, KCCI Des Moines (Iowa), News Director of the Year

Tegna, Multiplatform Broadcaster of the Year

Phil Brooks, KRIS Corpus Christi (Texas), Unsung Hero of the Year

Pete Delkus, WFAA Dallas, Meteorologist of the Year

Héctor Lozano, WSNS Chicago, Sports Anchor of the Year

Broadcasting + Cable is a monthly telecommunications industry trade magazine published by Future US.