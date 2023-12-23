Mike Gin, pictured at the 2022 Rose Parade, volunteered with the Tournament of Roses for 27 years.

PASADENA — The Pasadena Tournament of Roses released a statement on Tuesday mourning the loss of Mike Gin, who served most recently as the organization’s Music Committee vice chair.

Gin passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Dec. 16 at the age of 55.

“Mike joined the Pasadena Tournament Association of Roses in 1996, and during his 27-year tenure, he served on 12 operating committees, including vice chair roles on Alumni Social Media, Communications & Credentials, Parade Operations and Music Committees,” the statement read in part.

“In 2015 and 2016, Mike served the association as an at-large member on the Executive Committee. While on the Executive Committee, Mike served on the Football, Government & Public Affairs Committees and Budget & Finance Committees.

“Professionally, Mike was an entrepreneur and the co-owner of Far Bar Restaurant in Little Tokyo in Downtown Los Angeles. He was also founding member of the Señor Fish restaurant.

“He was passionate about the game of baseball, traveling all over the world to promote the sport. Mike loved his USC Trojans,especially USC Football.

“Mike recently met with the team from the University of Michigan Marching Band, and the university’s band director informed us recently that they will dedicate their Rose Parade performance to Mike.

“Please keep Mike’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers, as well as the members of the Music Committee, who are hard at work dealing with this loss, grieving one of their most respected leaders.”

Services are pending and likely to take place in the new year.