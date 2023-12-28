March 13, 1952 – November 28, 2023

Douglas Endo, who was born on March 13, 1952, and lived in Gardena, Calif., passed away on November 28, 2023, at Torrance Memorial Medical Center. A memorial service was held on December 13 at Gardena Valley Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Daniel Matsuda. He was laid to rest at Green Hills Memorial Park in Rancho Palos Verdes on the same day.

Douglas is survived by his brother, Richard (Arlene) Endo. He is also survived by his niece, Kori Endo.

