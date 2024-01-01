By ELLEN ENDO

As the nervous and, many would say, disappointing Rabbit slips back into their burrow, the sleeping Dragon gradually awakens. Will he bring his power to protect or intimidate?

“Ryū no hige o naderu,” goes the Japanese adage, warning us against “stroking the Dragon’s beard.”

The concept of dragons was introduced to Japan from China around 300 BC. Since then, dragon images have gradually entered Japanese pop culture, anime, greeting cards, clothing, accessories, and games. They can also be found at Shinto shrines.

As the only mythical creature among the 12 animals depicted in the 12-year Japanese Zodiac cycle, dragon depictions are frequently left to the imagination. Images vary greatly and are composites of different animals — body of a snake, scales of a fish, head of an ox, mouth of a crocodile, beard of a goat, feet of a reptile, wings of a giant bird, horns of a deer, claws of a tiger, legs of a dinosaur.

People born in the Year of the Dragon, on the other hand, are thought of as attractive, strong, energetic, intelligent, born leaders, fearless, and resourceful. On the negative side, they also can be over-confident, arrogant, irritable, and emotional.

Expect 2024 to be more demanding on everyone. As we fully emerge from the restraints of the pandemic, our careers, relationships, and finances will require greater attention. We will have exhausted all of the COVID-related excuses for procrastination and focus on the practical matters. On the bright side, Dragon years are excellent for starting new jobs or, for entrepreneurs, launching a new business.

The Year of the Dragon is likely to bring new energy, allowing fresh ideas to take center stage.

Astrologers predict an atmosphere of change brought about by the Dragon’s fearless demeanor.

Bruce Lee, born in Dragon year 1940, reigns as one of the most prototypical Dragons. Other famous Dragons include actor and musician Keanu Reeves (1964), actress Sandra Bullock (1964), musician and composer John Ono Lennon (1940), singer and composer Adele (1988), singer Rihanna (1988), U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi (1940), musician Ringo Starr (1940), basketball star Stephen Curry (1988), and President of Russia Vladimir Putin (1952).

Dragon years have turned out to be landmarks years for Japan. In 1964, Japan’s economy was growing at an astounding rate, triggering massive infrastructure projects including the bullet train between Tokyo and Osaka, and the monorail connecting Haneda Airport to the civic center. 1988 saw Nintendo release the “Super Mario Brothers” video game. In the year 2000, Sony released Playstation 2, which remains the highest-selling console of all time with more than 155 million units sold worldwide. That same year, Otae Fusae of Osaka became Japan’s first female governor.

The following are summaries of the characteristics of each of the astrological signs in the Asian Zodiac and are not meant to be taken seriously:

Rat (nezumi) – 2008, 1996, 1984, 1972, 1960, 1948, 1936, 1924

Trustworthy, charming, and ambitious, Rats are known to be able focus on a task or a goal until it is completed. Although they can be materialistic at times, they consistently work hard to achieve their objectives. Those born in the Year of the Rat also anger easily but appear to be outwardly calm. Rats are diligent when it comes to money and being organized.

Ox (ushi) – 2009, 1997, 1985, 1973, 1961, 1949, 1937, 1925

If you are looking for someone who is a competent public speaker, Ox people are often skilled at speaking. They exude intelligence, patience, and confidence, which helps them achieve their goals in their careers and personal lives. While they are prone to prefer to remain in the background, they also tend to be successful.

Tiger (tora) – 1998, 1986, 1974, 1962, 1950, 1938, 1926

Tigers can be difficult and intriguing at the same time. They tend to be selfish and sometimes inconsiderate, but they are also sensitive and courageous. Tigers think before they act and, although they may lash out at those who do not meet their standards, they are extremely protective of their family and close friends.

Rabbit (usagi) – 1999, 1987, 1975, 1963, 1951, 1939, 1927

Rabbits love to talk and some may even indulge in gossiping. A Rabbit’s outward appearance is important. Consequently, they dress impeccably and are always well groomed. They are prone to flirting with the opposite sex and are ambitious when it comes to their work.

Dragon (tatsu) – 2012, 2000, 1988, 1976, 1964, 1952, 1940, 1928

Dragons are ambitious yet they are always willing to lend a hand to someone in need. They are focused on achieving their goals and adept at producing innovative ideas and implementing them. Dragons are often successful, but they are also perfectionists who avoid asking for help because they feel it is a sign of weakness.

Snake (hebi) – 2001, 1989, 1977, 1965, 1953, 1941, 1929

Few can surpass the intelligence and wisdom of those born in the Year of the Snake. While they are regarded as quiet, they are also considered wise. Snakes are fortunate when it comes to money. They are skilled in handling financial matters and remain focused on success. For Snakes, failure is not an option.

Horse (uma) – 2002, 1990, 1978, 1966, 1954, 1942, 1930

Physically strong, impatient, and quick to anger, Horses can be difficult to have as partners. Although they are sharp and quick-witted, they also tend to talk too much. People born in the Year of the Horse frequently have hidden talents that they only reveal to those closest to them.

Sheep (hitsuji) – 2003, 1991, 1979, 1967, 1955, 1943, 1931

Sheep are the nature-lovers of the Japanese Zodiac. They may pursue careers in the arts and have deep religious beliefs. Outwardly, Sheep are usually well dressed, preferring tailored attired as opposed to sportswear. They give off an air of elegance.

Monkey (saru) – 2004, 1992, 1980, 1968, 1956, 1944, 1932, 1920

Monkeys are known for their quick-thinking and equally quick actions. Fortunately, Monkeys are also extremely clever problem-solvers. While they may not always follow the most acceptable or desirable path, they are able to bring innovative ideas to the most complex situation. Monkeys are also good with financial matters.

Rooster (tori) – 2005, 1981, 1969, 1957, 1945, 1933, 1921

Think of a Rooster pecking persistently in the farmyard. Similarly, people born in the Year of the Rooster are always working. They are dedicated to their jobs and are happiest when they are busy. This sometimes leads to them taking on more than they should, leading them to become disappointed or consider themselves failures. Rooster people rarely keep their opinions to themselves and are not afraid to express themselves.

Dog (inu) – 2006, 1982, 1970, 1958, 1946, 1934, 1922

Dog-year people are often trusted friends who are loyal when it comes to relationships with their others. Their calm demeanor and control over their emotions draws people towards them, especially when they are seeking advice. People feel comfortable confiding in Dog people because they feel they can be trusted with their secrets.

Boar (inoshishi) – 2007, 1983, 1971, 1959, 1947, 1935, 1923

Boars are quiet protectors. Their traits an seem contradictory at time. People born in the Year of the Boar have short tempers yet are also known to avoid arguments. They are trustworthy and honest but may be difficult to understand in a relationship. They are affectionate and kind, especially to those who are closest to them, but may seem distant and aloof to others.

Happy Year of the Dragon!