Shinto Shrine of Shussei Inari in America (アメリカ出世稲荷神社) hosts Hatsumōde (初詣), the first shrine visit, on Monday, Jan. 1, on Onizuka Street in front of Weller Court in Little Tokyo.

There will be a special pop-up Shinto shrine to wish for good fortune, success and happiness in the new year.

Special Shinto items will be distributed from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saitan-sai (歳旦祭) takes place at 11 a.m. Tsukinami-sai (月次祭) will be held at 3 p.m. Appointments are being accepted for Gokitō (ご祈願) or private ceremony.

More information at www.shintoinari.org.