Rob Chen, whisky curator at Far Bar, presents some of his recommendations from Japanese whiskies such as 12-year Yamazaki and Hakushu (at right) and bourbons Stagg, Colonel E.H. Taylor and Weller. Little Tokyo has become a destination for a wide selection of fine spirits and cocktails. (Photo by Cory Hayashi)

By CORY HAYASHI

As another holiday season is upon us, it’s once again time for those three magical spirits to visit a crotchety old soul like mine to bring the joy of Christmas. Of course, I’m not talking about the spirits of past, present, and future, I’m talking about Bourbon, Scotch, and Rye.

After all, whisky (or whiskey for American and Irish offerings) is a great choice for your holiday get togethers due to its versatility. Not only is it great straight or in cocktails, but it can also be used in cooking. More importantly, it pairs fantastically with appetizers, main courses, desserts, and most of all, people.

Sure, Grandpa and his Mammoth fishing buddies will stick to their Crown Royal but when your favorite cousin comes over, break out that pricey Japanese whisky. High school buddy that seemingly has tried everything? Pull out that rye from that new distillery that opened in your favorite resort town. That uncle who has a new theory (or twelve) every year about why YOUR generation just can’t get it right? Grab that full proof bourbon and pour two. One for you and one for … well, also you. Gotta make it through the family dinner somehow, right?

Now, it’s understandable that the seemingly unlimited options for choosing the perfect bottle of whisky for that gathering can be overwhelming, so we at The Rafu are here to help with some tips. If you’re lost and in a pinch, be like Nick Fury and stick to the B’s. Basil Hayden, Bookers, Blanton’s, Balcones, Barrell, Buffalo Trace, Balvenie, you get the picture. However, there is no better knowledge than personal experience and luckily, Little Tokyo is home to two of L.A.’s best whisky bars where connoisseurs and whisky novices alike can embark on this lovely barrel-aged journey.

Wolf & Crane was set to celebrate its tenth anniversary this year on Dec. 5 and has established itself as a premier destination for Japanese whisky with over 100 different bottles from the motherland alone, including some incredibly rare finds. For those looking for their next favorite bottle, Top Shelf Mondays for half-priced pours on select premium whiskies or Whisky with Wolves on Wednesdays for expertly curated tasting flights are must-try experiences.

Marked by its iconic Chop Suey neon sign, Far Bar has long been a Little Tokyo institution, first as its predecessor Far East Café and now as the community’s go-to hangout and the home of over 300 choices of whisky. For any followers of their social media (@farbarla), be on the lookout for special tasting events featuring specialty flights and discussions with industry experts.

In addition, Far Bar employs knowledgeable staff to guide you to the perfect pour, including Rob Chen, whisky curator and events coordinator. To spread some Christmas spirits, here are his suggestions to make sure your whisky pick is a hit.

Where to Start?

The best way to narrow down your selections is to figure out your taste profile and pick a style and region that best matches your taste in whisky. For simplicity, here’s Rob’s breakdowns of four of the most popular options: Bourbon, Rye, Japanese, and Scotch.

Bourbon: Some of the more common tasting notes include vanilla, brown sugar, and caramel. Bourbon from the Buffalo Trace Distillery is probably some of the most sought-after whiskey these days, especially bottles from the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection line and the Pappy Van Winkle line.

Rye: Rye tends to have a spicy finishing note that some people like while others stay away from. Bardstown Bourbon Company came out with their Origin Series earlier this year and makes a very solid rye that I think is approachable for the masses.

Japanese: It’s amazing to see how this category has flourished over the years as it was extremely difficult for Japanese whiskies to penetrate the U.S. market initially. Where people here in the States were first turned off by the lower proof and subtle nuances of Japanese whisky, now it seems like people can’t get enough of it. Balance is always the word that comes to mind when I think of Japanese whisky and while there are certainly other whiskies to explore, Suntory is still king of Japanese whisky.

Scotch: Scotch is a category that doesn’t seem to be as popular these days, which is a shame because it’s probably the most fascinating category with such distinct profiles coming out of the various parts of Scotland. Personally, I am a big fan of peat so like a lot of the distilleries in the Islay region but do think that distilleries from the Speyside region are usually the most well received overall.

Cocktails

Now, not everyone is looking to drink their whisky straight up. After all, a great cocktail can really perk up your taste buds and winter is a perfect time for an old-fashioned, spiked eggnog, hot toddy, and much more. Like anything culinary, ingredient selection is key, and Rob recommends the three P’s:

I’d go with price, proof, and preference. For price, while I do think you can taste the difference between a cocktail made with a higher-end whisky vs. a budget-friendly whisky, I think the differences aren’t as noticeable compared to when drinking them neat with other factors in play (syrups, bitters, other spirits, etc.), so for cocktail purposes I tend to gravitate towards sub $50 bottles.

For proof, I personally prefer using whiskies that are 100 proof or even a little higher since they get diluted down a bit. When it comes to preference, it’s about what you like in a cocktail. Do you like it sweet, spicy, bitter, or something else? If you prefer sweeter whisky cocktails, go with a bourbon. If you like it spicy, go with a rye. If you like something lighter and fruitier, I’d consider a scotch or Japanese whisky.

Pairings

Just because the food has arrived doesn’t mean you need to switch to wine, beer, or sake. As Rob will attest, whisky goes great with appetizers, main courses, desserts, and even that after-dinner cigar.

Pairing a full-bodied bourbon or a sherried scotch with a charcuterie and cheese board is always great. For smoked meats, I always enjoyed something smoky/peaty to go with it, such as a scotch from the Islay region. When it comes to treats, I think dark chocolate pairs well with almost any whisky and you can’t go wrong. For a cigar pairing, try a Bolivar Gran Republica with Nikka Coffey Malt. The cigar and whisky are both sort of medium bodied in their respective categories and they round each other out quite nicely.

Now of course, his next pairing brings the discussion full circle: whisky pairs great with good company.

When it comes to whisky, just remember to have fun, drink whisky the way you like, and when possible, drink with friends. Drinking with others can enhance the experience and exchanging tasting notes and impressions can help you process what you may like/dislike about a particular pour.

Good people. Good food. Good whisky. It’s what the holidays are about. Just remember to always drink responsibly. The best whisky pairing of all is everyone getting home safely.