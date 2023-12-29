Kôji Yakusho and Arisa Nakano in Wim Wenders’ “Perfect Days.” (Bitters End)

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Dec. 21 announced shortlists of hopefuls that have advanced for consideration in 10 Academy Award categories.

The films making the shortlist will advance to the next round of voting, with the procedure varying for each category, usually involving votes by members of particular branches of the Academy.

Oscar nominations will be announced Jan. 23, and the Oscar ceremony is set for March 10.

The 15 shortlisted films in the International Feature Film category include Japan’s entry, “Perfect Days.” A co-production between Japan and Germany, the film combines four short stories and stars Kōji Yakusho (“Tampopo,” “The Eel,” “Babel,” “Shall We Dance?”). Directed by Wim Wenders (“Wings of Desire,” “Paris, Texas,” “Until the End of the World,” “Faraway, So Close!”) from a screenplay by Wenders and Takuma Takasaki, it is Japan’s first entry in the category not directed by a Japanese filmmaker.

Yakusho’s character, Hirayama, is a toilet cleaner in Tokyo who seems content with his simple life and dedicates his free time to his passion for music and books. He also has a fondness for trees and photographs them. More of his past is gradually revealed through a series of unexpected encounters.

At the Cannes Film Festival, Yakusho won for Best Actor and Wenders won the Prize of the Ecumencal Jury and was nominated for the Palme d’Or. “Perfect Days” has been nominated for the Critics Choice Award for Best Foreign Language Film.

The other shortlisted films are “Amerikatsi” (Armenia), “The Monk and the Gun” (Bhutan), “The Promised Land” (Denmark), “Fallen Leaves” (Finland), “The Taste of Things” (Finland), “The Teachers’ Lounge” (Germany), “Godland” (Iceland), “Io Capitano” (Italy), “Totem” (Mexico), “The Mother of All Lies” (Morocco), “Society of the Snow” (Spain), “Four Daughters” (Tunisia), “20 Days in Mariupol” (Ukraine) and “The Zone of Interest” (U.K.).

As of 2022, 12 Japanese films have been nominated in the category and two have won, “Departures” in 2009 and “Drive My Car” in 2022.