WASHINGTON – Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Sacramento) released the following statement on Dec. 1 after the passing of former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor.

Sandra Day O’Connor (1930-2023) served on the U.S. Supreme Court from 1981 to 2006.

“Today, we lost a powerful voice for women across the country. As the first woman to serve as a justice in the highest court in the land, Justice O’Connor faced the challenge with unbreakable resolve, grace, and thoughtful jurisprudence. She served with the spirit of bridging different opinions and promoting compromise.

“Raised on a cattle ranch in Arizona, she paved the way for women and girls across the nation to fulfill their potential and pursue their dreams.

“Justice O’Connor’s legacy continues with the women who currently serve on the Supreme Court and her tenure has inspired many generations to come. My thoughts are with Justice O’Connor’s family during this difficult time.”

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) posted on X, “It takes a strong individual to be the ‘first’ of anything. As the first woman justice to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, Justice Sandra Day O’Connor helped pave the way for countless women to pursue law at the highest of levels.

“My thoughts are with her loved ones today.”

Rep. Mark Takano (D-Riverside) said, “Sandra Day O’Connor shattered the glass ceiling in the highest court of our country. Her story as a trailblazer has inspired many, and I know her legacy will endure in our legal system and nation.”