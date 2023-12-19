Joe Tomio Murakami, 92-year-old, Sacramento, Calif.-born resident of Lakewood, passed away peacefully on December 7, 2023, at his residence.

He is survived by his loving family: son, James Murakami; daughters, Helen (Roy) Heard and Alice (Marcus Morgan) Murakami; grandchild, Kai Morgan; brothers, Fred (Toyoko) Murakami, Bob Murakami, David (Charlotte) Murakami, and Tom (Keiko) Murakami; sisters, Nancy (Torao) Takeuchi and Susy Tanaka; he is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

No service will be held per his request.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441