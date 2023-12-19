NEH workshop participants in 2023 stand in front of Heart Mountain. (Photos courtesy Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation)

POWELL, Wyo. — The Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation is accepting applications from educators interested in participating in its two six-day workshops in June 2024 to learn about the Japanese American incarceration during World War II.

Part of the Landmarks of American History and Culture program of the National Endowment for the Humanities, the workshops allow educators to experience the power of place to learn about the wartime incarceration of Japanese Americans.

The 2024 workshops will take place the weeks of June 16-21 and June 23-28 at the Heart Mountain Interpretive Center and its new Mineta-Simpson Institute. Participants will work with Heart Mountain staff members and an expert team of outside faculty members.

Heart Mountain Executive Director Aura Sunada Newlin and Sybil Tubbs, Heart Mountain’s museum educator, will lead the program. Veteran educator Tyson Emborg of Highlands Ranch, Colo., is the program’s master teacher.

Next year will be the fourth consecutive year Heart Mountain has offered the workshops, which have drawn educators from 46 states and two countries. Previous participants have praised the program, saying it allowed them to dig deeper into a sad chapter of American history at a place where it happened.

Participants listen to a presentation about Heart Mountain by Johnny Tim Yellowtail, the historic site caretaker of the Heart Mountain Interpretive Center.

Since 2020, Heart Mountain has received about $760,000 in grants from NEH for the workshops. Visiting educators stayed, ate and drank in local establishments, shopped in area stores and visited other nearby landmarks, such as the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody, the Homesteader Museum in Powell and Yellowstone National Park.

More information and a program application are available on the Heart Mountain website at https://www.heartmountain.org/neh-workshops/. Applications will be accepted through March 5, 2024.

Anyone with questions can email workshops@heartmountain.org or call (307) 754-8000.