From right: Jack Kurihara, new Keiro board chair, Ernest Doizaki, Jerry Fukui, Thomas Iino and Beverly Ito at Legacy Luncheon held on Nov. 18 at the JACCC.

Keiro has announced the appointment of Jack Kurihara as the incoming board chair after serving as vice chair under the leadership of Lynn Miyamoto, who had served as board chair since 2017.

Additionally, Keiro hosted a Legacy Luncheon on Nov. 18, honoring long-time board members Ernest Doizaki, Gerald Fukui and Thomas Iino. Having completed their board terms, the three honorees pledged their continued support of Keiro’s mission.

“We are excited to have Jack Kurihara continue our legacy of strong, dedicated leadership and tradition here at Keiro,” said Beverly Ito, Keiro’s president and chief executive officer. “We are confident that as we continue to enhance our programs and services, Jack will engage the board and staff to strategically meet the evolving needs of our community. I am sure that Jack’s passion, knowledge in health care, and his commitment to the community will bring us to new heights as we aim to enhance the quality of life of thousands of older adults in our community.

“I would also like to thank Lynn Miyamoto for her years of dedication, leading Keiro to become an impactful resource for older adults, caregivers, and the community at large.”

Kurihara has more than 35 years of health systems and corporate hospital experience. Prior to his retirement, he was the director of strategic development at the UCLA Health System. He also serves on the board of the Venice Japanese Community Center.

At the Legacy Luncheon, Keiro honored Doizaki, Fukui, and Iino for their years of service and dedication as Keiro board members serving the community’s older adults and caregivers. Keiro announced its enhanced focus on caregivers through the caregiver initiative, which aims to provide the necessary programs, resources, and tools to support caregivers and their loved ones.

Keiro recently welcomed new board member Ron Takasugi this summer. He has over 40 years of experience in finance, accounting, systems implementation, and senior housing development. He is a board member and past chair of Nikkei Senior Gardens, where he has been involved with the project since the conception stage.

“Keiro is very fortunate to have dedicated individuals from diverse backgrounds who volunteer their time and extensive talents serving on the Board of Directors,” said Ito. “They share a passion for and a commitment to Keiro’s mission, continuing the legacy of our founders from generation to generation.”

Founded in 1961, Keiro improves the quality of life for older adults and their caregivers in the Japanese American community of Los Angeles, Orange, and Ventura counties. Keiro provides a range of culturally sensitive programs and resources, in both English and Japanese, to meet the evolving needs of our aging community. It advances its mission through a person-centered, innovative, and collaborative approach. To learn more, visit http://keiro.org.