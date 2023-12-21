Yoshiko Yoshimori, 89, passed away at Torrance Memorial Hospital on December 2, 2023, with her family by her side. Born in Los Angeles on May 2, 1934, to Toyo and Nijiro Nishi. She returned to Japan with her family at a young age. She was the eldest of 6 children, all raised in Japan.

She returned to Los Angeles, where she lived in West Los Angeles on Ceilhunt for over 60 years with Jack and raised daughters Aileen and Komi. She had the most amazing neighbors that cared for and loved her very much.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Yoshimori (2008), and son-in-law, James Peper (2000). She is survived by daughters, Aileen Peper and Komi Takeuchi (Rick); and her greatest joy and pride, her grandchildren, Ashley, D.J. and Katie; brother, Tak Nishi (late Keiko); and sister, Mutsuko Nishi (late Akitoshi) of Los Angeles.

Also survived by sisters, Yuriko Yoshikawa and Sachiko Motoyama; and sister-in-law, Yoko Nishi in Japan; along with nieces and nephews, Joann Nishi, Henry (Eva) Nishi, Naomi Norm) Sakai,and Daniel (Kristal) Nishi. A private family service will be held on December 29, 2023, at Inglewood Park Cemetery.