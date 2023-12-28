Public memorial service for the late Kenny Toyoshi Yoshioka, 81-year-old, Stockton, Calif.-born, resident of Gardena, who passed away on December 15, 2023, will be held on Tuesday, January 9, 11 a.m. at Los Angeles National Cemetery, 950 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, Calif.

He is survived by his daughter, Lesli (Clint) Melchor; nieces, Kristine (Steve) West and Kelly Arai; grandniece, Ashlyn Arai; grandnephew, Dillon Arai; siblings, Ronald (Donna) Yoshioka, Sachi Ishii, and Bobby Yoshioka; also survived by other relatives.

