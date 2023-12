Aiko Tsumaki, 90-year-old, Shizuoka-Ken, Japan-born, resident of Rancho Palos Verdes, passed away on December 11, 2023.

She is survived by her sons, Mark Toru (Wanda) Tsumaki and Richard Satoru (Emi) Tsumaki; grandchildren, Shannon Aiko Rose Tsumaki, Samantha Tsumaki and Garrett Tsumaki.

Also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441