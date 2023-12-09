Security video shows a man later identified as Angel Sanchez Jr. of Santa Barbara walking away after an unprovoked assault on a 60-year-old man pushing his 10-month-old granddaughter in stroller on Dec. 5.

CALABASAS — The following report was issued by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

On Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the Malibu/Lost Hills Station received two separate calls of unprovoked attacks on unsuspecting victims.

The first victim was a male juvenile of Asian American/Pacific Islander (AAPI) descent and a resident of L.A. County. The second victim was a male adult, 60 years of age of AAPI descent and a resident of Calabasas.

The assaults occurred near the 26000 block of Agoura Road and Lost Springs Drive/Cottonwood Grove Trail, Calabasas. The suspect was described as a Hispanic male in his 20s. At the time of the incident, the suspect was driving a 2005 silver Honda Odyssey, Nevada license plate 183W80.

On Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, at 2:15 p.m., suspect Angel Sanchez Jr. (male Hispanic, 29 years of age, resident of Santa Barbara) was located in the city of Oxnard, arrested, and booked at Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station for assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, 245(a)(4) PC, pending magistrate review.

Although both victims of the assaults were of Asian descent, the motive for the attacks is currently under investigation.

If you were a witness to or have any information about these incidents, please contact the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station at (818) 878-1808 or Detective Parks at (818) 878-5523.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “LA Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3Tips” App. Google play or the Apple APP Store or by using the website: http://lacrimestoppers.org.

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Sanchez was charged Friday in a Van Nuys courtroom with one count each of battery with serious bodily injury, child abuse under circumstances likely to cause great bodily injury or death, and corporal injury to a child. However, criminal proceedings were suspended after a doubt was declared about Sanchez’s mental competency.