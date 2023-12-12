“Best Evidence,” a book of poems by Mark S. Osaki originally published in 2018, has just been reissued.

Osaki covers a number of poignant topics in “Best Evidence.” Each poem in the four sections gives you a glimpse of a formative moment in his life or expands your viewpoint on conflicts in the world. Some poems, like the powerful “Chinese Camp, California,” speak of a larger cultural experience and the nuances of navigating identity as an Asian American. Others still, like “Gun Song,” show the psychological and cultural impact of war. In each new work, Osaki captures powerful moments of longing and loss.

Born in Sacramento, Osaki attended US Berkeley as an alumni scholar and went on to do graduate work in international relations and security studies.

His work has appeared in various journals and anthologies, including: The Georgia Review, “Carrying the Darkness: The Poetry of the Vietnam War” (Avon, Texas Tech University Press), South Carolina Review, “Men of Our Time: An Anthology of Male Poetry in Contemporary America” (University of Georgia Press), “Breaking Silence: An Anthology of Contemporary Asian American Poets” (Greenfield Review Press), Onset Review and Báo Giấy — Vietnamese Poetry.

Osaki has received awards for his poetry from the Academy of American Poets, UC Berkeley, San Francisco Arts Commission, Seattle Arts Council, and National Endowment for the Arts, and is a multiple Pushcart Prize nominee. He is active in domestic violence and battered women’s shelters and animal rescue organizations.

“Best Evidence” was awarded an honorable mention for Best Book of Poetry in 2021 by Winning Writers.

“Mark Osaki has shown himself to be one of the best poets of his generation.” — David Rains Wallace, author, “The Klamath Knot: Explorations of Myth and Evolution”

“I have found the poetic voices of Asian Americans to be among the strongest and most original in contemporary English literature. Among those writers, none impress me more than does Mark Osaki.” — Joseph Bruchac, The Greenfield Review Press

“Mark Osaki belongs to no school, follows no master, and has stayed on the far margin of the business part of poetry. His spare style is a vehicle for an outsider’s view of our world. His poetic toughness is not for those who regard poetry as comfort. He is paring his experiences closer to a powerful reporting, as only poetry can report.” — Leonard Nathan

“Mark S. Osaki undertakes to illuminate the difficulty of establishing one’s home in a nation not one’s own. These often soulful poems speak to us as members of families, as lovers, as travelers, journeys a reader is rewarded for taking.” — Carole L. Glickfeld, author, “Swimming Toward the Ocean”

“Thoughtful, timely writing that demands further attention.” — Kirkus Review

“Mark Osaki brings a rich poetic voice to his collection of poems in his recent book ‘Best Evidence.’ He captures past and present moments, expressing hope through pain and personal loss. His work is subtle in nuances, yet possesses a keen clarity of vision and ultimately celebrates life itself.” — Elizabeth Hack, editor, San Francisco Peace and Hope

“A well-done collection of poems seen from an Asian perspective of being an American. Interesting and enlightening.” — Goodreads

“Mark Osaki’s mastery of language and his ability to elicit in his reader introspective thoughts/emotions is evident in his poetry. If you are looking to learn more about racial prejudice, war, and its resultant psychological aftereffects, this is definitely the book for you.” — Online Book Club

“The book ‘Best Evidence’ by Mark S. Osaki contains a fascinating collection of award-winning poetry. It’s filled with poems that provide unique views on the issues of race, politics, war and many other topics that the average person usually doesn’t talk about. That’s what makes it such an unforgettable book.” — Azrevread Reviews

“‘Best Evidence’ is a sparkling collection of lyrical and deftly-written poems. Osaki handles complicated family dynamics with the same dexterity as he approaches war and sex, masterfully describing the world in the way that only someone who has truly lived can.” — Christine-Marie Liwag Dixon for IndieReader

“Mark S. Osaki’s ‘Best Evidence’ goes beyond giving readers a sense of completion; it reaches into the past, present, and even an unseen future. It is for poetry lovers and humanitarians alike. Osaki’s work utilizes the same sort of deceptive simplicity found in the writing of such poets as William Carlos Williams. He uses straightforward language which lures readers into a seemingly-mundane, everyday conversation. Then, as the poem progresses, the rug gets pulled out from under the readers’ feet with the introduction of an emotional or thematic twist that leaves them awestruck.” — US Book Views

“Mark Osaki’s poems are among the most powerful, evocative and fearless I have encountered. His recent book, ‘Best Evidence,’ is evidence of the talent, subtlety, power and creativity this extraordinary poet brings to his work.” — Peter Damm, author, “At the Water’s Edge”

“The clarity, both in style and content, of ‘Best Evidence’ is so remarkable that anyone who reads it cannot fail to notice its lack of flaws. This is the true work of a master.” — On Bookshelves

“Evocative, deceptively straightforward and wry poetry that delivers a shock to the system.” — New York Quarterly Magazine

“Do you want a poetry book that will make you wonder about your life and that of every other person? Do you wish to read short poems that are written in the most basic form yet present you with epiphanies about what you call the norm? If the answer is yes, I recommend that you read this book.” — Francess Benhangag, Books Forum

