SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Nov. 15 announced the reappointment of Nanci Nishimura of San Mateo to the California Commission on Uniform State Laws, where she has served since 2019.

Nanci Nishimura

Nishimura was also selected as vice chair of the commission, where she serves on the Supply Chain Transparency study committee to explore nationwide regulations on coercive labor practices in America, including human trafficking, forced labor, and modern slavery in manufacturing industries.

A partner at Cotchett, Pitre and McCarthy since 2002, Nishimura is responsible for litigation in state and federal courts across the country, including mediation, and community-based pro bono work. In 2019, she was named for the second time as one of the Top 100 Women Lawyers in California; in 2020, she was named one of 50 Top Women Lawyers in California.

She was an attorney at The Rossbacher Firm from 1990 to 2002; a legislative analyst for U.S. Sen. Daniel Inouye (D-Hawaii) on the Senate Select Committee on Indian Affairs in 1988; and a law clerk for the U.S. International Trade Commission in 1987.

Nishimura is a founding member and co-chair of the Leaders Forum and a member of the California Science Center Foundation Board of Trustees, Asian Art Museum Foundation of San Francisco Board of Trustees, and the City and County of San Francisco Asian Art Commission.

She earned a bachelor of arts degree in psychology and a master of arts degree in international relations from the University of Southern California, and a juris doctor degree from the Catholic University of America Columbus School of Law.

Nishimura also serves on the California Commission on Judicial Performance, where she was the first woman non-judge to be elected as chair in 2018, and completed her second term as chair in 2020. She was first appointed to the 11-member commission in 2011 by then-Gov. Jerry Brown. Among her responsibilities on the commission, she chairs the Education Committee, an outreach program to teach how the commission serves to protect the public from judicial misconduct.

The California Commission on Uniform State Laws was created in 1897 to represent California on the national Uniform Law Commission. Commissioners ensure that the unique problems facing California are addressed and that the state’s perspective is heard on the issues considered by the ULC.

This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Nishimura is a Democrat.