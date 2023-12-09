Los Angeles Daiku

On Sunday, Jan. 7, at 4 p.m. at the Aratani Theatre, the Pasadena Chorale and High Notes join forces with the Los Angeles Daiku and the 60-piece Pasadena Chorale Orchestra to present Beethoven’s iconic Ninth Symphony in the 200th year of its creation.

The Ninth Symphony, created in 1824, is loved by billions of people and continues to reverberate the world over with its message of peace and joy for all people.

The Ninth Symphony enjoys great popularity in Japan, where hundreds of performances of the work are given each year in December. There is even a word in Japanese for the Ninth Symphony: “Daiku.”「第九」

The Los Angeles Daiku was founded in 2009 to build bridges of musical friendship and continue in America the Japanese tradition of singing the Ninth. This performance marks the group’s seventh New Year’s Daiku, a tradition begun here in 2012.

While tickets are offered at no cost, donations are strongly encouraged, and a ticket reservation is required to attend the event.

The Aratani Theatre is located adjacent to the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo. For tickets call (213) 628-2725 or visit: https://jaccc.org/events/los-angeles-daiku-pasadena-chorale-orchestra-present-new-years-2024-daiku-concert-beethoven-9/