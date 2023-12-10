The nominations for the 66th annual Grammy Awards were announced Nov. 10 by the Santa Monica-based Recording Academy.

Anne Akiko Meyers

The Grammy Award ceremony will be held Feb. 4 at Crypto.com Arena in Downtown Los Angeles.

Nominees of Asian Pacific Islander background include the following:

Best Alternative Jazz Album: “Love in Exile,” Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: “As We Speak,” Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer, featuring Rakesh Chaurasia

Best Tropical Latin Album: “MIMY & TONY,” Tony Succar, Mimy Succar (the Succars are Japanese Peruvian)

Best Global Music Performance: “Shadow Forces,” Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer and Shahzad Ismaily; “Abundance in Millets,” Falu and Gaurav Shah (featuring PM Narendra Modi); “Pashto,” Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer and Zakir Hussain featuring Rakesh Chaurasia

Best Global Music Album: “History,” Bokanté (members include Keita Ogawa); “This Moment,” Shakti

Andy Akiho (Aestheticize Media)

Best Music Video: “What Was I Made For,” Billie Eilish; Billie Eilish, video director; Michelle An, Chelsea Dodson and David Moore, video producers

Best Recording Package: “Cadenza 21′,” Hsing-Hui Cheng, art director (Ensemble Cadenza 21′); “Migration,” Yu Wei, art director (Leaf Yeh)

Best Boxed or Special Limited-Edition Package: “Gieo,” Duy Dao, art director (Ngot); “Words & Music, May 1965-Deluxe Edition,” Masaki Koike, art director (Lou Reed)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: “The Record,” Owen Lantz, Will Maclellan, Catherine Marks, Mike Mogis, Bobby Mota, Kaushlesh “Garry” Purohit and Sarah Tudzin, engineers; Pat Sullivan, mastering engineer (boygenius)

Best Engineered Album, Classical: “Fandango,” Alexander Lipay and Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay and Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel, Anne Akiko Meyers, Gustavo Castillo and Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Best Instrumental Composition: “Motion,” Edgar Meyer, composer (Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer and Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: “Beethoven for Three: Symphony No. 6, ‘Pastorale’ And Op. 1, No. 3,” Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax and Leonidas Kavakos

Best Classical Instrumental Solo: “Akiho: Cylinders,” Andy Akiho; “The American Project,” Yuja Wang; Teddy Abrams, conductor (Louisville Orchestra)

Best Classical Compendium: “Fandango,” Anne Akiko Meyers; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Dmitriy Lipay, producer; “Sculptures,” Andy Akiho; Andy Akiho and Sean Dixon, producers

Best Contemporary Classical Composition: “Akiho: In That Space, At That Time,” Andy Akiho, composer (Andy Akiho, Ankush Kumar Bahl and Omaha Symphony

To see the complete list of nominees, go to: https://www.grammy.com/news/2024-grammys-nominations-full-winners-nominees-list