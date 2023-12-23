Tad Hamano died peacefully at age 94 on December 9, 2023. Tad was preceded in death by his parents, Kamejiro and Shizuko, and his brother, Shinjiro. He is survived by his children, Debra (Irene Graff), Lynn Rita, and Norman (Cheryl); and his grandsons, Anthony (KD) Rita and Jordan.

Tad was born in Katada, Mie-ken, Japan. He came to the U.S. at age 7 with his mother, where they reunited with his father in Los Angeles. After leaving the Rohwer internment camp, the family moved to Denver for Tad’s high school years. They then returned to Los Angeles, where the family opened a manju shop, Maruya, in Little Tokyo.

A private ceremony was held on December 19, 2023.