Mrs. Sakuye Kay Iwata was born on January 10, 1926. She was the youngest of three daughters born to Mr. and Mrs. Sakutaye Kamo. During World War II the family was interned to Poston, Arizona. After the war, Kay was introduced to Tadao Iwata and married him on September 17, 1948. She and her husband farmed with his parents and brothers in La Mirada and Buena Park.

She had two children, Daniel and Sharon. She is survived by her daughter, three granddaughters and four great-grandchildren.

A memorial service for Mrs. Iwata will be at the Hillside Chapel of Rose Hills Memorial Park on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of floral tribute the family requests a donation be made to Buddhist Churches of America’s Social Welfare Fund, 2140 Durant Ave., Berkeley, CA 94704.