After months of struggle, Suehiro Café will be closing its doors on First Street North on Jan. 16. (MIKEY HIRANO CULROSS/Rafu Shimpo)

By MIKEY HIRANO CULROSS, Rafu Staff Writer

In a court hearing held Tuesday, Suehiro Café owner Kenji Suzuki agreed to vacate the space on First Street in Little Tokyo that the restaurant has called home since the late 1980s.

The last day for the popular Japanese eatery will be Jan. 16.

Staving off being thrown out immediately, Suzuki said he hoped to remain open during the holidays for the sake of his employees, according to Josie Huang of LAist (KPCC).

Suzuki has been in a protracted struggle with landlord Anthony Sperl, whose parents generously offered the First Street location to Suzuki’s mother and aunt, who co-founded Suehiro in 1972. During Tuesday’s hearing, the presiding judge implored the two sides to reach an agreement that would not involve a forced removal.

Suehiro remains in business, however, with a new Downtown location already open nearby at Fourth and Main, as well as a pick-up-only outlet in Chinatown.

Suzuki has said once the economic impacts of the new Metro development in Little Tokyo began to come into focus, Sperl became impossibly difficult to work with, raising his rent by more than 30%. Suzuki’s lawyer, Clifford Jung, said Sperl soon stopped cashing Suzuki’s rent checks, then claimed non-payment of rent as grounds for eviction.

According to Suzuki, Sperl has already applied for a marijuana dispensary permit for the First Street location, and has visions of transforming the Little Tokyo neighborhood into a Melrose-type business district.

A rally in support of Suehiro is planned for Sunday, Dec. 10, at 2 p.m. at the Little Tokyo/Arts District Metro Station on First and Alameda. The rally will feature several

speakers who have fought or are currently fighting against gentrification in Little Tokyo and the broader Downtown and East Los Angeles communities, including former Atomic Café proprietor Nancy Sekizawa and artist Nancy Uyemura of Stand With 800 Traction Ave.