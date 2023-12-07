Legendary titans battle in 1962’s “King Kong vs. Godzilla.” (Toho)

Secret Movie Club will present a screening of Ishiro Honda’s “King Kong vs. Godzilla” (1962, English dub) in 35mm on Saturday, Dec. 16, at 3:30 p.m. at Million Dollar Theater, 307 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, as part of its Family Holiday Matinee Series.

“Lovers of the Godzilla kaiju movies young and old, family and adult fanatic often cite 1962’s ‘King Kong vs. Godzilla’ as one of the most fun of the franchise,” said Craig Hammill, Secret Movie Club founder and programmer. “The title leaves very little ambiguity — this is a movie that promises (and delivers) a climactic smackdown between the chimpanzee champion of the West and the reptilian royal of Japan.

“The movie also has a really funny meta-theme from the beginning as the head of a large corporation, sick of sponsoring TV shows that don’t gin up sales, gets excited when he hears about a ‘huge’ monster being discovered. He views this as opportunity to gain publicity for his company.

“In some ways this kaiju classic feels like the weaving and cross-cutting of two monster narratives as we spend a lot of time with Kong early on and then switch over to Godzilla. When the two finally meet at the climax, Honda and his team deliver the goods. One of this programmer’s favorite ever kaiju battles occurs at the end.

“And who wins? Bring the family for a holiday matinee treat. And you shall see! On a gorgeous Universal 35mm print!”

Parking is available at the Grand Central Market lot located at the corner of Hill and 3rd Street (accessible via Hill), just one block from the theater; in the alleyway behind the 1917 Bay St. building (take a right on Wilson); or in the lot at the corner of Mateo and Violet Street, just two blocks from the theater.

Cost: $12-$16. Go to www.eventbrite.com/o/secret-movie-club-15536251778. For more information, email community@secretmovieclub.com.