Tsuru Miyasaki (97) was born on September 27, 1926. She passed away peacefully at her home in Altadena, Calif. on December 4, 2023. The second-youngest of four children, she was born in Chiba and grew up in Yokohama, Japan. She met her husband, Tom, while he was serving in the U.S. Armed Forces after the war. They moved to Stockton, Calif. in 1984, where she was an active member of Calvary Church and the Nikkei community, serving in many capacities, among them teaching ikebana and chanoyu. The couple moved to Southern California in 2014.

She is predeceased by her son, Kenneth Miyasaki, and is survived by her husband, Tom Miyasaki; her children, June and Mark (Liza) Miyasaki; two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; her brother, Ryoji Nuta; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Altadena, 2775 Lincoln Ave., Altadena, with Reverend Elizabeth Wang officiating. In lieu of koden, the family requests a donation of your choice to First Presbyterian Church, Altadena, Pasadena Nikkei Seniors, or Calvary Church of Stockton.

