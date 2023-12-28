Paul Isamu Sakamoto passed away peacefully on November 21, 2023, at the age of 78.

Paul was born in Poston, Arizona and moved to Los Angeles in 1945.

He graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1963; he attended and graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles. Upon graduation, he was drafted to serve in the United States Army during the Vietnam war.

An accountant by trade, Paul worked for many companies and even started his own business.

He was a lover of sports, playing basketball and baseball for numerous organizations throughout his life.

Paul is survived by his loving family: wife, Gail Sakamoto; his son, Michael Sakamoto, and daughter, Tricia (Benson Cheng) Sakamoto-Cheng; grandson, Kolten Isamu Cheng; sibling, Yuriko Hamasu; brothers-in law, Russell Sugimoto and Mark (Ginny) Sugimoto; sister-in law, Sandra (Joe) Chambers; and many nieces, nephews and relatives.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, January 14, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. at the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center, 244 S. San Pedro St., Los Angeles, CA 90012

Family requests business casual attire.

Interment will be at a later date.

