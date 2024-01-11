The LAPD’s Devonshire Division and the family of Masami Arima are asking for the public’s assistance in locating their father and bringing him home.

Masami Arima

On Jan. 9 at around 3:30 p.m., Arima was last seen in the area of the 400 block of West Arlight Street in Monterey Park. His mental condition is poor.

Arima is described as a 75-year-old male Asian with grey hair and black eyes. He stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds, and has a white moustache. He was last seen wearing a maroon jacket, blue jeans, and grey/white shoes.

Arima may be driving a 2001 gold Toyota Sienna with California license plates 4UNJ113.

If you have seen him or have any information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Devonshire Division watch commander at (818) 832-0644. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Lastly, tipsters may also downlowd the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.