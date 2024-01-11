PACOIMA — The San Fernando Valley Chapter of the Japanese American Citizens League will hold its 82nd installation luncheon on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 11:30 a.m. at Sakaguchi Hall, San Fernando Valley Japanese American Community Center, 12953 Branford St., Pacoima.

Taiko performance will be immediately followed by lunch catered by Stonefire Grill. Guest speaker: Bill Watanabe, founding executive director of the Little Tokyo Service Center.

Cost: $30 per person. RSVP by Monday, Jan. 15, to Linda Tanaka at (805) 527-1224 or lkitai@hotmail.com. Leave a message with your name and number of people attending.