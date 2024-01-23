The Los Angeles Times building in El Segundo

The Los Angeles chapter of the Asian American Journalists Association issued the following statement on Friday in response to the first newsroom union work stoppage in the 142-year history of The Los Angeles Times.

The one-day walkout was prompted by management’s request to waive seniority provisions in the union’s contract covering layoffs, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Times Guild, the union representing the paper’s newsroom employees.

“As the paper of record in the second-largest U.S. city, The Los Angeles Times plays a critical role as a Fourth Estate in the western United States — watchdogging the government and amplifying voices of the community,” the chapter’s board said.

“AAJA-LA implores The Times’ owners, the respected Soon-Shiong family, to explore alternatives to layoffs that are likely to undo the paper’s work in recent years to better reflect its community.

“Solutions on the fundraising, events, business, advertising and marketing areas of the newspaper can potentially be explored. Too much is at stake to make such drastic cuts to a newsroom that the public depends on dearly.

“Our hearts are with the paper’s journalists today as many of them stand up for this important cause.”

Management has not publicly disclosed the number of newsroom positions that could be eliminated, but reports said the plan is to lay off at least 100 journalists, or about 20% of the newsroom, the largest staff cut since the paper was owned by Tribune Co.

The planned layoffs would mark the third round of cuts since June, when more than 70 positions, or about 13% of the newsroom, were trimmed.