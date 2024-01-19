Occidental women’s basketball traveled to Claremont to take on the CMS Athenas in a conference matchup on Jan. 10.

Oxy got off to a nice start, quickly jumping out to a 8-4 lead with four points coming from sophomore Paige Yasukochi via a layup and jumper. Ainsley Shlesta extended the lead to six points with a made layup in the paint.

Paige Yasukochi

The first quarter was back and forth, but Amaia McCoy had a nice layup in the paint for Oxy’s last basket in the quarter before CMS responded with one of their own to take a 17-16 into the second quarter.

CMS jumped out to a nine-point lead with a 10-2 run to start the second quarter before Shelsta stopped the bleeding for Oxy with a layup. Toni Thompson got the Tigers within four with a three-pointer before CMS responded with a jumper.

Thompson responded with a jumper of her own but CMS scored twice after to get the lead back up to eight points. The half came to a close with Micah Elegores making a layup for Oxy but CMS held a 37-32 lead going into halftime.

The third period started with the Tigers scoring the first two baskets as Gabriela Etopio made a layup that got Oxy within a point. Oxy took the lead on a Shelsta layup and Thompson extended it to three points with a layup on the next possession.

The game was back and forth in the third quarter with both teams grabbing multiple leads. Thompson tied the game at 53 with a jumper and knocked down a three-pointer to give the lead back to Oxy with one minute to go in the third. The Tigers took a three-point lead into the final quarter.

The game remained close for the start of the fourth and the Athenas even took a one-point lead on a layup with seven minutes to go in the game, but Oxy responded in a huge way, putting together a 21-2 run that was capped off by a Dara Tokeshi three-pointer to make the score 83-65 Oxy.

The Tigers would go on to win by a score of 83-67 and secure their fourth SCIAC win of the season and improve to 4-2 in conference play on the year. Thompson had another incredible scoring output with 35 points while also grabbing six rebounds and four steals.

Shelsta had a great game as well with 18 points, five rebounds and two assists. Yasukochi made four of nine shots to score nine points to go along with six rebounds and three assists.

Dominique Cabading was finding open teammates all game long and had nine assists to show for it. Tokeshi finished with three points, an assist and a steal.

Oxy looked to keep the momentum in a road matchup with the Redlands Bulldogs on Jan. 13.

– Courtesy Occidental Athletics