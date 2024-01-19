Rafu Wire Service and Staff Reports

It was a big night for “Beef” as the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards were presented Monday at the Peacock Theater at LA Live.

Ali Wong thanked her parents and dedicated her win to her two daughters after becoming the first Asian American woman to receive an Emmy for a lead acting role. (Images: Netflix)

The gripping limited series about a dark feud between two people sparked by a road rage incident was named best limited or anthology series and also collected four other prizes on the night.

Steven Yeun scored his first Emmy as he took home the prize for best actor in a limited series, while co-star Ali Wong was named best actress. It was also the first career Emmy win for Wong.

Wong’s first career Emmy win makes her the first-ever Asian American woman to win the award for a lead acting role.

“I wouldn’t be standing here without my parents, my amazing parents, my mother and my father, who I so wish was alive to share this moment with me,” Wong said in her acceptance speech. “My hilarious father, who loved me unconditionally and taught me the value of failture.”

Her father, Adolphus Wong, passed away in 2011.

During the ceremony, Wong sat with her boyfriend Bill Hader, an Emmy nominee in the comedy categories for best lead actor, directing, writing and series for “Barry.”

“Beef” also earned prizes for best director and writer for creator Lee Sung Jin. Combined with wins announced during the earlier Creative Arts Emmy ceremonies, “Beef” collected a total of eight awards, tying it with “The Last of Us” for second place behind “The Bear.”

Also nominated for best limited or anthology series were “Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” “Daisy Jones & the Six,” “Fleishman Is in Trouble” and “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

Also nominated for best actor in a limited series or movie were Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”), Kumail Nanjiani (“Welcome to Chippendales”), Evan Peters (“Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”), Daniel Radcliffe (“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”) and Michael Shannon (“George & Tammy”).

Also nominated for lead actress in a limited series or movie were Lizzy Caplan (“Fleishman Is in Trouble”), Jessica Chastain (“George & Tammy”), Dominique Fishback (“Swarm”), Kathryn Hahn (“Tiny Beautiful Things”) and Riley Keough (“Daisy Jones & the Six”).

Lee won the award for directing for a limited or anthology series or movie for an episode of “Beef” titled “Figures of Light.” Also nominated were Jake Schreier for another “Beef” episode, “The Great Fabricator,” along with Carl Franklin and Paris Barclay for episodes of “Dahmer-Monster,” Valerie Faris for an episode of “Fleishman Is in Trouble” and Dan Trachtenberg for “Prey.”

Lee won the award for writing for a limited or anthology series or movie for an episode of “Beef” titled “The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain.” Also nominated were Joel Kim Booster for “Fire Island,” Taffy Brodesser-Akner for “Fleishman Is in Trouble,” Patrick Aison and Dan Trachtenberg for “Prey,” Janine Nabers and Donald Glover for “Swarm” and Al Yankovic and Eric Appel for “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.”

Joseph Lee and Young Mazino of “Beef” were nominated for supporting actor in a limited series or movie. The award went to Paul Walter Hauser (“Black Bird”). Also nominated were Murray Bartlett (“Welcome to Chippendales”), Richard Jenkins (“Dahmer-Monster”), the late Ray Liotta (“Black Bird”) and Jesse Plemons (“Love & Death”).

Maria Bello of “Beef” was nominated for supporting actress in a limited series or movie. The award went to Niecy Nash-Betts (“Dahmer-Monster”). Also nominated were Annaleigh Ashford and Juliette Lewis (“Welcome to Chippendales”), Claire Danes (“Fleishman Is in Trouble”), Camila Morrone (“Daisy Jones & The Six”) and Merritt Wever (“Tiny Beautiful Things”).

The prize for best talk series went to “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.” Noah, who has left the show, accepted the award and was joined on stage by “Daily Show” correspondents and guest hosts, including Ronny Chieng. Also nominated were “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and “The Problem with Jon Stewart.”

The ceremony was originally scheduled for Sept. 18 of last year, but was postponed due to the lingering strikes by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA actors union.

During the Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony held Jan. 6 and 7, “Beef” won for casting, contemporary costumes and picture editing for a limited or anthology series.