Maria Bello, Ashley Park and Ali Wong in a scene from “Beef.” Wong was also nominated for the animated series “Tuca & Bertie.”

Rafu Wire Service and Staff Reports

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony was held over two nights, Jan. 6 and 7, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

On Saturday, awards were presented for scripted programming in 49 categories, including hairstyling, makeup, costuming, production design, picture editing, sound editing, sound mixing, visual effects, and guest acting.

On Sunday, awards were presented in 47 categories of reality, variety, documentary, nonfiction and animated programming and game shows.

An edited version of the two nights was broadcast on Jan. 13 on FXX and will be available on Hulu on Jan. 14.

Awards in the top 26 categories in comedy, drama, competition, limited, variety sketch and talk series will be presented at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Jan. 15, also at the Peacock Theater.

All three ceremonies were scheduled for September but postponed because of the strikes by the Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.

“Beef,” a comedy-drama created by Lee Sung Jin and starring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, won three awards and is nominated for nine more at the upcoming Primetime Emmys.

Winners and nominees included the following:

Television Movie: Nominees included “Fire Island,” a romantic comedy directed by Andrew Ahn and written by and starring Joel Kim Booster. Winner: “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.”

Unstructured Reality Program: Nominees included “Indian Matchmaking.” Winner: “Welcome to Wrexham.”

Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special: Nominees included “Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi.” Winner: “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy.”

Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series: Nominees included “Awkwafina Is Hangin’ with Grandma.” Winner: “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson.”

Character Voice-Over Performance: Nominees included Ali Wong as Bertie in “Tuca & Bertie.” Winner: Maya Rudolph as Connie the Hormone Monstress in “Big Mouth.”

Host for a Reality or Competition Program: Nominees included Padma Lakshmi for “Top Chef.” Winner: RuPaul for “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

Akira Yoshimura

Production Design for a Variety, Reality or Competition Series: Akira Yoshimura, Keith Ian Raywood, Andrea Purcigliotti and Danielle Webb won for “Saturday Night Live” episodes hosted by Steve Martin & Martin Short and by Jenna Ortega. Also nominated: “A Black Lady Sketch Show” (Cindy Chao, Michele Yu and Lizzie Boyle), “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” “Queer Eye,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Yoshimura, who has been with “SNL” since it premiered in 1975, has received seven Emmys and has been nominated 15 times. He has also appeared on the show as Mr. Sulu in “Star Trek” parodies.

Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Claire Koonce and Charlene Lee won for “Beef.” Also nominated: “Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” “Daisy Jones & The Six,” “Fleishman Is in Trouble,” “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.”

Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Helen Huang, Austin Wittick, YJ Hwang and Mark Anthony Summers won for the “Beef” episode “The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screeh in Pain.” Also nominated: “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas,” “Fleishman Is in Trouble,” “Swarm,” “The Watcher.”

Contemporary Hairstyling: Nominees included Carole Nicolas, Mike Désir, Frédéric Souquet, Miharu Oshima, Jessie Durimel, and Julien Parizet for the “Emily in Paris” episode “Coo D’état.” Winner: “The White Lotus.”

Period and/or Character Hairstyling: Nominees included Cate Hall and Emilie Yong Mills for “The Crown — Mou Mou” and Shay Sanford-Fong, Maggie Hayes Jackson, Michael S. Ward, and Havanna Pratt for “Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story — Lionel.” Winner: “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story — Crown Jewels.”

Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes: Nominees included Shawna Trpcic, Elissa Alcala, Julie Robar and Julie Yang Silver for “The Mandalorian — Chapter 22: Guns for Hire.” Winner: “House of the Dragon — The Heirs of the Dragon.”

Main Title Design: Andy Hall, Nadia Tzuo, Gryun Kim, Min Shi, Jun Kim and Xiaolin (Mike) Zeng won for “The Last of Us.” Also nominated: “Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities,” “Hello Tomorrow!,” “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” “Wednesday” (including Joseph Ahn and Hsien Lun Su), “The White Lotus.”

Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic): Nominees included Gigi Williams and Michelle Audrina Kim for an episode of “Dahmer–Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” titled “Bad Meat.” Winner: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Period Costumes for a Series: Sharon Long, Claire Tremlett, Basia Kuznar and Anna Lau won for an episode of “The Great” titled “Choose Your Weapon.” Also nominated: “The Crown,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Perry Mason,” “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.”

Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Nat Fuller and Laura Zempel won for an episode of “Beef” titled “Figures of Light.” Also nominated: “Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” “Ms. Marvel,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi.” “Prey,” “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.”

Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program: Nominees included David Teague, Sara Newens and Anne Yao for “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields.” Winner: “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie.”

Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More): Nominees included Judy Rhee, Martha Sparrow and Cathy Marshall for an episode of “Poker Face” titled “The Orpheus Syndrome.” Winner: “Wednesday.”

Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour): Nominees included Robert Stambler, Damian Del Borrello, Ailene Roberts, Stefanie Ng, Paula Fairfield, Chris Terhune, James Miller, Michael Baber, Jason Smith, Amy Barber, and Jonathan Bruce for “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power — Udûn.” Winner: “The Last of Us.”

Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special: Nominees included Nelson Ferreira, Jill Purdy, Paul Davies, Bernard O’Reilly, Paul Germann, Tom Jenkins, Robert Hegedus, Rose Gregoris, and Goro Koyama for “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities — The Autopsy” and Matthew Wood, Trey Turner, Angela Ang, Ryan Cota, Jon Borland, Tim Farrell, Michael Levine, Ramiro Belgardt, Nicholas Fitzgerald, Thom Brennan, Ronni Brown and Sean England for “Obi-Wan Kenobi — Part VI.” Winner: “Prey.”

Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour): Nominees included Andy Kris, Nicholas Renbeck, Ken Ishii and Tommy Vicari for an episode of “Succession” titled “Connor’s Wedding.” Winner: “The Last of Us.”

Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Nominees included Penny Harold, Andrew Garrett Lange and Sean O’Malley for an episode of “Beef” titled “The Great Fabricator.” Winner: “Daisy Jones & The Six.”

Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special: Nominees included Robert Palladino, Ezra Matychak, Frank Duca Jr, Caroline Sanchez, Josiah Gluck, Jay Vicari, Tyler McDiarmid, Christopher Costello, Teng Chen, William Taylor, Geoff Countryman and Devin Emke for “Saturday Night Live — Co-hosts: Steve Martin & Martin Short.” Winner: “Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium.”

Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special: Nominees included Noah Mitz, Andy O’Reilly, Patrick Boozer, Ryan Tanker, Madigan Stehly, Bryan Klunder, Erin Anderson, Will Gossett, Matthew Cotter, Terrance Ho and Guy Jones for “The 65th Annual Grammy Awards” and Robert Dickinson, Noah Mitz, Harry Sangmeister, Tyler Ericson, Richard Beck, Jason Rudolph, JM Hurley and Ka Lai Wong for “The 75th Annual Tony Awards.” Winner: “2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.”

Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program: Nominees included C. Kim Miles, Clair Popkin and Julia Liu for “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie.” Winner: “100 Foot Wave.”

Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie: Alex Wang, Sean Nowlan, Joel Whist, Stephen James, Nick Marshall, Simon Jung, Dennis Yoo, Espen Nordahl and Jonathan Mitchell won for “The Last of Us.” Also nominated: “Andor,” “House of the Dragon,” “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” “The Mandalorian.”

Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode: Nominees included Johnny Han, Jack Geist, Damon Fecht, Alexandre Prod’homme, Emanuel Fuchs, Gaia Bussolati, Ed Bruce, Brian Ali Harding and Takashi Takeoka for “The Nevers — It’s a Good Day”; Ante Dekovic, Helen Jen, Richard Macks, Gergely Galisz, Juri Stanossek, Adam Balentine, Jane Byrne, Håvard Munkejord and Angel Rico for “Shadow and Bone — Rusalye”; James MacLachlan, Bill Parker, Lenny Wilson, Gretchen Bangs, Brian Hobert, Shiying Li, Kenneth Armstrong, Ying Lin, and Neil Taylor for “Ted Lasso — Mom City.” Winner: “Five Days at Memorial — Day Two.”

Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program: Nominees included Brett Chan and Jason Ng for “Wednesday” and Ken Barefield for “Cobra Kai.” Winner: Wade Allen for “Barry.”

Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: John Koyama won for “The Boys.” Also nominated: “FBI: Most Wanted,” “The Mandalorian,” “The Rookie,” “S.W.A.T.”

Stunt Performance: Lateef Crowder, Paul Darnell, JJ Dashnaw and Ryan Ryusaki won for “The Mandalorian — Chapter 24: The Return.” Also nominated: “FBI: Most Wanted,” “Stranger Things.”