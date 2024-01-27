By JIRAIR RATEVOSIAN

Note: The author is a Democratic candidate in the 30th Congressional District, which is primarily based in Los Angeles and includes the neighborhoods of Atwater Village, East Hollywood, Echo Park, Elysian Valley, Hollywood, Hollywood Hills, Larchmont Village, Los Feliz, Mid-Wilshire, Miracle Mile, Shadow Hills, Silver Lake, Sunland-Tujunga, Universal City, and West Hollywood, and also encompasses Burbank, Glendale, and Pasadena. In the March 5 primary, 11 Democrats, one Republican and one independent are seeking to succeed Rep. Adam Schiff (D), who is running for the U.S. Senate.

Mike Honda

I’m thrilled to announce the endorsement of former Congressman Mike Honda, a champion for the Asian American, Pacific Islander, and Native Hawaiian communities. Honda’s endorsement, rooted in our shared progressive values, recognizes my experience in public health and policy-making as crucial for representing Los Angeles’ diverse communities.

“Jirair Ratevosian is the best choice to represent the Asian American, Pacific Islander and Native Hawaiian communities in Los Angeles. Jirair’s experience as senior congressional staff and training as public health doctor make him exceptionally prepared to deliver for all our communities.” — Mike Honda

A prominent figure in American politics, Mr. Honda served as a Democratic member of the U.S. House of Representatives from California’s Silicon Valley. His tenure in Congress, spanning from 2001 to 2017, was marked by his commitment to education, civil rights, and technology issues. He was a progressive champion, an ally to many communities, and a vocal supporter of immigration reform.

Jirair Ratevosian

Working alongside leaders like Honda during my time as a congressional staffer for Congresswoman Barbara Lee, I was inspired by his dedication to LGBTQ+ rights, health equity, and community engagement. I have fond memories of sitting behind Mr. Honda during prestigious Committee on Appropriations hearings.

Amendment after amendment, I watched him in action working diligently to increase appropriations to critical federal housing and health programs crucial to California. His advocacy, particularly for Armenian genocide recognition, resonates deeply with me and the Armenian American community.

Born on June 27, 1941, in Walnut Grove, Calif., Honda’s early life was significantly shaped by his Japanese American heritage. During World War II, his family was among the thousands of Japanese Americans forcibly relocated to internment camps. This experience deeply influenced Honda’s later work in human rights and civil liberties. Educated at San Jose State University, Honda began his career as a science teacher and later entered politics, serving on the San Jose Planning Commission and the San Jose Unified School Board.

Having Mike’s support is also a testament to the progressive values and vision we share for the Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander (AANHPI) community in Los Angeles and beyond. California’s 30th Congressional District is home to a large number of Filipino Americans, Japanese Americans and Korean Americans, enriching the city with a vibrant tapestry of cultures, languages, and traditions. Their contributions span across various sectors, including business, arts, health and cuisine. The community’s deep-rooted history and ongoing influence are integral to Los Angeles’ identity and progress.

In Congress, I am committed to tackling Asian American health disparities and countering the rise in hate crimes against the AANHPI community. Drawing on my experience in drafting the 2009 Health Equity and Accountability Act, I plan to champion accessible healthcare for all.

This important endorsement builds on a long list of support I have received from community leaders and other influential legislators such as Congresswoman Donna Christensen (U.S. Virgin Islands), the first female physician elected to Congress, Sheriff Peter Koutoujian (Middlesex County, Massachusetts) and Mayor Angie Reyes English (Hawthorne). Collectively, these endorsements reinforce our collective vision for an inclusive, equitable Los Angeles.

Together, we can uplift every voice in our community. Let’s make a difference!