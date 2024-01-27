Performance of Polynesian dance at the Nisei Week Luau. (ELLEN ENDO/Rafu Shimpo)

The Nisei Week Hospitality Committee will present its annual Hawaiian Luau on Saturday, Feb. 24, at Los Angeles Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple (Nishi), 815 E. First St. in Little Tokyo.

Cocktails at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., entertainment at 6:30 p.m.

It will be a fun night of yummy food catered by King’s Hawaiian, performances by Hula Halau a Kawika Laua’o Leinani, and a chance to win prizes, including $500, during the opportunity drawing. Tickets are $2 each and winners need not be present. There will also be a silent auction.

Emcees for the evening will be 2022 Nisei Week Queen Kristine Yada and 2022 First Princess Audrey Nakaoka.

Individual tickets are $40 and corporate tables for are $500. Regular tables are $400.

Mail order deadline is Friday, Feb. 2. Make checks payable to Nisei Week Foundation and mail to: Nisei Week Hospitality Committee, 1630 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Suite 23, Gardena, CA 90247.

To reserve tickets after the mail order deadline, or for more information, email anakaoka@att.net or tknakaoka@wans.net.

Funds raised from the luau will be used to offset the expenses the committee has when hosting the visiting delegations from Hawaii and San Francisco during the annual Nisei Week Japanese Festival in August.

The Nisei Week Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) foundation and most donations are tax-deductible.