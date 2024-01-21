Rep. Mark Takano (D-Riverside) released the following statement Friday in response to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s latest rejection of a two-state solution:

“Prime Minister Netanyahu’s statements yesterday in opposition to a two-state solution not only jeopardize security in the Middle East and the lives of Israelis and Palestinians, but also directly go against the long-standing position of the United States.

“Throughout my time in Congress, I have advocated for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to bring much-needed peace to the region while allowing both peoples to live with dignity. Now more than ever, America must call upon Israel’s leadership to embrace this approach.

“In his statement, Prime Minister Netanyahu stated that sometimes you have to say ‘no’ to your friends. But as Israel’s friend, America must continue to advocate for the only path to lasting peace and safety for the Israeli and Palestinian peoples — and that path is a two-state solution.

“The prime minister isn’t simply saying ‘no’ to the United States, he is saying ‘no’ to the possibility of a secure and prosperous future for his own people and the people of Palestine, and that is unacceptable.

“Israel is no closer to peace today as it has been since the more than 100 days when Hamas committed its despicable attack on Oct. 7. With no end in sight, I reiterate my call for a bilateral ceasefire to allow for the release of hostages, the delivery of much-needed humanitarian aid to Gaza, and to forge a path towards a permanent peace.

“I urge my colleagues in Congress and the Biden Administration to denounce Netanyahu’s dangerous position as we continue to respond to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and to join me in reiterating our support for a two-state solution.”