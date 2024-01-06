“The Life of a Crazy Japanese Immigrant,” a memoir by Masayuki Ohkubo, has been published by Wild Rumpus.

Born in Nagano Prefecture only a month before the U.S. military occupation of Japan ended, Masayuki was envious of the wealthy American lifestyle depicted on television programs and in the films that were flooding into post-war Japan.

A fortunate invitation by a wealthy American couple in 1971 brought him to Berkeley, where he observed first-hand the lifestyle he had been coveting. There he met a Korean brother and his sister who instilled the idea of attending school in the U.S. in Masayuki’s head. That seed soon germinated and grew into an obsession.

Through various twists and turns, Masayuki succeeded in turning his ambition into a reality, and he even managed to find an American woman he intended to make his wife. However, as usual, things did not go smoothly for Masayuki, and he became an illegal alien in America.

Maasayuki Ohkubo

In this book you will learn the unusual job he did to earn money to come to the U.S., how he handled cultural differences and the lack of employment opportunities as an illegal alien, how he battled a gambling addiction, and how he found a woman to settle down with. These are just some of the stories conveyed honestly and in stark detail. These stories will make you laugh, smile, cry and ask yourself, “Was the younger version of me ever this crazy?​”

“One is compelled to continue reading to find out what happens next since the story is told so candidly and without hesitation,” said Kristine Ohkubo, who wrote the foreword. “I have no doubt that, despite its craziness, ‘The Life of a Crazy Japanese Immigrant’ will resonate with a majority of the readers.”

“The narrative is reminiscent of J.D. Salinger’s ‘The Catcher in the Rye’ and written in simple, colloquial language.” — Mark S. Osaki, author of “Best Evidence”