TOKYO — Japan Airlines released the following update on Jan. 3.

On Jan. 2, 2024, Japan Airlines Flight JL516 (departing from New Chitose Airport and arriving at Haneda Airport) collided with a Japan Coast Guard aircraft at Haneda Airport after landing and both aircraft caught fire.

Deepest condolences are extended to the deceased officials of the Japan Coast Guard.

Confirmation has been received that all JAL passengers and crew on the flight have safely evacuated.

Sincere apologies are offered for the considerable concerns and inconveniences caused to our customers, their families, and everyone involved. Full cooperation will be provided in the investigation of the incident.

Date and Time: Jan. 2, 2024 (Tuesday) around 17:47 (JST)

Location: Tokyo International Airport (Haneda Airport), Runway C

Flight Number: JL516

Departure: New Chitose Airport

Scheduled Departure Time: 15:50

Actual Departure Time: 16:15

Arrival: Haneda Airport

Scheduled Arrival Time: 17:35

Actual Arrival Time: 17:47

Number of Passengers: 359 adults + 8 infants = 367 in total

Number of Crew: 3 cockpit crew members + 9 cabin crew members = 12 in total

Passenger Situation: 1 person with bruising, 13 people requested medical consultation due to physical discomfort

Aircraft Type and Registration: Airbus A350-900, Registration Number JA13XJ

Aircraft Condition: Total loss

Summary: After departing from New Chitose Airport at 16:15 on January 2, the aircraft flew smoothly (*1), and after landing at Haneda Airport Runway C at 17:47 (*2), the aircraft collided with a Japan Coast Guard aircraft and caught fire. All passengers and crew members on our flight successfully performed an emergency evacuation (*3). Support is being provided to each passenger in terms of their condition and assistance for their return home.

(*1) The aircraft did not experience any issues or irregularities during its departure from New Chitose Airport or throughout the flight.

(*2) According to interviews with the operating crew, they acknowledged and repeated the landing permission from air traffic control, and then proceeded with the approach and landing procedures.

(*3) The aircraft’s announcement system malfunctioned during the evacuation, so cabin crew members conducted instructions using a megaphone and their voices. Cabin crew members determined safe exits for evacuation, and all passengers and crew members evacuated through three emergency exits.

Currently, detailed information and the cause of the accident are under investigation, and full cooperation with the investigation will be provided.