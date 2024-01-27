March 2, 1917 – December 13, 2023

Aged to perfection at 106 years and 9 months, Helen Kimiko Tanabe passed away peacefully on December 13, 2023.

Helen was born on March 2, 1917, as the youngest of 8 children to Tsunekichi and Taki Imai in San Francisco, Calif. She was interned in Topaz, Utah during the war and moved to Chicago, Illinois, where she met her husband, Tadao Tanabe. Helen spent most of her career in civil service starting with the Farm Security Administration and eventually retiring from Caltrans (formerly the Division of Highways). After retirement, she held her favorite title as doting grandmother.

As a loving Christian, Helen was a devoted wife, beloved mother, caring grandmother and great-grandmother, dear auntie and kind friend to many. If described in one word, it would be “generous.” She was generous in kindness, thoughtfulness, and spirit.

In her presence, Helen made you feel loved and adored. Her warm smile and that mischievous twinkle in her eye would fill the room with happiness. She was silly and fun. She was a blessing to know and love.

Helen lived a long, wonderful life full of love. She is survived by her loving children, Jill (Robert) Itagaki and Kent (Karen) Tanabe; grandson, Kyle (Stephanie) Tanabe; granddaughter, Kacey (Tom) Wanebo; great-granddaughters, Samantha and Addison Tanabe; great-grandsons, Collin and Bryce Wanebo.

A private gravesite service was held on December 29, 2023, at Rose Hills Memorial Park, officiated by Pastor Mark Ingram.