Osamu “Sam” Shimoguchi passed away peacefully on November 6, 2023, at the age of 96. He lived a very happy, productive and loving life and he will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his oldest son, Sei; and he leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Kuniko Kokka Shimoguchi; his daughter, Maya (Mark Schulz); his son,Ty (Amie Crump); his daughter-in-law, Karen Koide (Sei); and granddaughter, Sam. He was also preceded in death by his three brothers, Al (Tazu), Tai (Yo) and Yas (May).

Sam was raised in El Monte, Calif. and grew up on a farm. When the 2nd World War broke out, the family moved to Rocky Ford, Colo. to avoid internment camps. After graduating from high school and serving in the U.S. Army, Sam went to Woodbury College in Los Angeles and graduated with a business degree. He spent a lot of his working career as the bank manager at The Bank of Tokyo of California/Union Bank before leaving that to start a business, Trojan Trucking. He loved the experience of being a part of a company from the ground up.

Sam will be remembered for being an exemplary person that cared for his family in all ways possible. He loved to fish, play golf and laugh. He was a gregarious person and had many, many friends. Sam was very active in the Japanese American community and served as the president of both the Japanese Americans Citizens League and the Japanese American Korean War Veterans. In his later years he loved to help organize large group travel trips to different countries and enjoyed seeing the world with his friends.

At his request his remains will be interred at Mountain View Buddhist Church.