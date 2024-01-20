A funeral service for the late Janis Y. Kanemaki, a 77-year-old, Los Angeles, Calif.-born, resident of Fullerton, who passed away on January 6, 2024, will be held on Saturday, February 10, 11 a.m. at Orange County Buddhist Church, 909 S. Dale Ave. in Anaheim.

She is survived by her children, Trent (Natasha) Kanemaki, Erin (Moustapha) Salem, Brandon Kanemaki, Marisa (Ron) Angeles; 4 grandchildren; siblings, Judy Koyama, Alan (Chris) Shimizu; she is also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to Orange County Buddhist Church.

