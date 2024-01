A private graveside service for Leo Ryoichi Meguro, 101-year-old, veteran of WWII, Las Animas, Colo.-born Nisei, who passed away peacefully on December 6, 2023, in Alhambra, Calif., was held on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at Inglewood Park Cemetery.

He is survived by his nieces: Jeanne Takano, Jane Hirata, Nancy (Tom) McDyer, JoAnn (Kenny) Mori; nephew, Robert (Marta) Takano; also survived by other relatives.

www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449