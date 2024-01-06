SAN FRANCISCO — The 53rd annual Oshogatsu Matsuri, a community celebration to welcome the Year of the Dragon, will be held on Saturday, Jan. 6, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Northern California, 1840 Sutter St. in San Francisco Japantown.

The event will feature cultural arts and crafts, community performances, mochitsuki, a children’s art contest, and more. Free admission; all ages welcome.

For information on other activities at the center, visit www.jcccnc.org.